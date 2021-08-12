From August 14 to September 4, public agencies in Georgia are instructed to shift their employees to remote working
According to the decision of the Coordinating Council, from August 14 to September 4, for 3 weeks, public agencies are instructed to shift their employees to remote work as much as possible, InterPressNews reports.
Giorgi Ghibradze, the head of the operational staff of the Interagency Coordination Council, said that the council addresses private employers similar with the same recommendation.
Vestnik Kavkaza
