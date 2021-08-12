Floods in Black Sea Region Leave 6 Dead, 1 Missing, Dozens Injured

Disaster authorities in Turkey have confirmed that 6 people have died and 1 is still missing after severe floods and landslides in the western Black Sea region that began on 11 August, 2021, floodlist.com reports.

Disaster and Emergency Management Department AFAD have focused rescue and relief efforts on areas of Bartın, Kastamonu and Sinop Provinces. Over 1,100 emergency workers have been deployed across affected areas, along with boats, construction machinery, ambulances and 8 helicopters.

AFAD reported 6 fatalities in Kastamonu Province. Search and Rescue (SAR) teams continue to look for one person who went missing in after a house was destroyed by floods in Akörensöcular Village in Ulus District, Bartin Province. A total of 146 people were reported injured across the region.