Kazakhstan, Kuwait offer to support Turkey's firefighting efforts

As Turkey's struggle against forest fires continues, Kazakhstan and Kuwait have added themselves to the growing list of countries providing support to Ankara, Daily Sabah reports.

Kuwait said on Saturday that it will dispatch a fire brigade crew to Turkey to support that country's fight against forest fires.

Kuwaiti Fire Force chief Khaled Al-Mekrad said on social media that the team that will be deployed on Sunday will consist of 45 firefighters.

A similar team will also be dispatched to Greece, he added.

Turkey and Greece are currently fighting major forest fires.