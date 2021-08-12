U.S. to evacuate most staff from embassy in Kabul as Taliban sweep across Afghanistan

The Biden administration said Thursday it will scale back the number of staff at the U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan as Taliban forces rapidly advance across the country, NBC News reports.

“We are further reducing our civilian footprint in Kabul in light of the evolving security situation,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters, citing the Taliban’s military offensive and rising violence.

The Defense Department will temporarily deploy additional U.S. forces to Kabul airport to provide security as the embassy staff depart in coming days, Price said, without citing specific numbers.

The U.S. Embassy will remain open with “a core diplomatic presence” and continue to provide consular services and carry out diplomatic engagement with the Afghan government.

“The embassy remains open," Price said.