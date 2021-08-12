Azerbaijan Army’s positions in Nakhchivan and Gadabay directions subjected to fire

On August 12, starting from 17:40 to 20:55 (GMT+4), the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the Arazdeyen settlement of the Vedi district, Chambarak and Ttujur settlements of the Chambarak district using large-caliber weapons and sniper rifles regularly subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of the Heydarabad settlement of the Sadarak district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Zamanli settlement of the Gadabay district, according to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"There are no losses or wounded among the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army. The Azerbaijan Army Units control the operational situation," the ministry added.