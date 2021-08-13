Number of people injured in Russia's Voronezh bus explosion rises to 18

The number of people who were injured in the recent bus explosion in Russia’s Voronezh has climbed to 18, Voronezh Region Governor Alexander Gusev reported via his Telegram channel.

"The number of injured people has risen to 18, including one woman who has died," TASS cited him as saying.

The explosion went off at 21:11 local time in downtown Voronezh. One female passenger died in the hospital from the injuries she sustained. Three more people are in severe condition. The Russian Investigative Committee qualified the incident as provision of services that do not meet safety standards (Article 238 Part 2 of the Russian Criminal Code). The explosion site continues to be investigated, witnesses are being questioned.