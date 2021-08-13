Afghanistan asks UN to convene Security Council’s meeting

The chairman of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah, has asked the United Nations to call an urgent session of the Security Council to discuss the situation in the country.

"The representatives and envoys of the region’s countries, intelligence and countries of the Enlarged Troika (Russia, the United States, China and Pakistan) at their meeting in Doha made it quite clear that the Afghan problem does not have a military solution," Abdullah tweeted on Thursday. "They said they do not recognize the seizure of power by force by any of the parties involved and insist on the acceleration of peace talks."

Abdullah said it was crucial "to urgently hold a special meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss current events in Afghanistan."

A series of meetings on a peace settlement in Afghanistan began in Doha on Tuesday. The participants discussed the outlook for a peace settlement against a backdrop of soaring tensions in Afghanistan and clashes between government forces and the movement Taliban (outlawed in Russia). Abdullah led Kabul’s delegation. Special envoys from Russia, the United States, China and Pakistan took part in the Doha meeting.

On April 14, U.S. President Joe Biden declared his decision to curtail the operation in Afghanistan, which has turned out to be the longest foreign military campaign in U.S. history. In the meantime, the security situation in the country has deteriorated, as the radical movement Taliban has stepped up offensive operations on a number of fronts. The Taliban claims that it has established control of 60% to 85% of the country’s territory, including areas along the border with Iran, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.