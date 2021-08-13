Covid patient dies due to electricity outage in Abkhazia

A Covid patient has died at Gudauta district hospital in Abkhazia due to a respiratory ventilator’s failure caused by an electricity outage, local media reports.

Doctors started taking resuscitation measures immediately, however they were not able to save one patient, the health ministry of Abkhazia reported.

103 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Abkhazia in the last 24 hours. 23,303 people have been infected with Covid-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic. A total of 336 people have died from coronavirus in Abkhazia.