Kazakhstan reports 7798 new COVID-19 cases

Kazakhstan reports 7798 new cases of the coronavirus, the Kazakh Health Ministry said on August 13.

Almaty city reported 1,507 cases, Nur-Sultan - 1,276, Karaganda region – 1,144, Shymkent city - 532, Atyrau - 470, Aktobe - 416, 329 cases were reported in Pavlodar region, 300 – in Almaty region, 278 – in Akmola region, 271 – in Kostanay region, 259 – in East Kazakhstan region, 219 – in Kyzylorda region, 213 – in Mangistau region, 170 – in North Kazakhstan region, 161 - West Kazakhstan region, 145 – in Zhambyl region, and 108 – in Turkestan region.

In total, 672,322 cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic, AKIpress reported.