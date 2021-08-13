Georgia reports 5,359 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 5,359 new cases of coronavirus, 2,726 recoveries and 42 deaths in the past 24 hours. 50,192 remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia currently.

Georgian health officials say that the ‘situation is alarming,’ but hope that the restrictions imposed starting August 14 will curb the spread. 50,937 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 30,325 of the 50,937 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 20,612 were PCR tests.

The country has had 471,685 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020. 9.90% of tested individuals had Covid-19 in the past 14 days. 415,146 of the 471,685 patients have recovered, while 6,321 have died from the virus.

6,635 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,327 of the 6,635 patients are in critical condition. 326 of the 1,327 critical patients are on artificial ventilation.

40,148 individuals are undergoing treatment at home. 41,871 individuals are in self isolation, Agenda.ge reported.

More than 7,290,000 tests have been conducted in the country so far. 741,353 individuals have been vaccinated in the country so far. 225,053 of the 741,353 individuals have received their both doses of a vaccine.