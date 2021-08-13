Georgia considers requiring proof of vaccination for restaurants, spas, gyms, indoor venues

From September, some facilities in Georgia may only allow vaccinated citizens or those who have negative Covid-19 test results, Chief of Operations at the Interagency Coordination Council Giorgi Ghibradze said.

He said that Head of the National Center for Disease Control Amiran Gamkrelidze recommended the Interagency Coordination Council the restaurants, spas, gyms and similar facilities to only allow people on the basis of a single vaccination or full course of vaccination, PCR performed in the last 72 hours, or a rapid antigen test in the last 24 hours starting September.

"The council will discuss the issue and the public will be informed about the decisions made", Ghibradze said.

On August 12 the Georgian government imposed some coronavirus restrictions that will be in force between August 14 and September 4 to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The restrictions are as follows: Public transport (in all main cities) will not work between August 14 and September 4. Intercity transport will work in a regular manner. The government promises they will ensure regular transportation of people (in Tbilisi, Batumi, Kutaisi and Rustavi) to main hospitals or clinics to receive the coronavirus vaccine. No festivals, sport events or other large events will take place in the country in the reported period (except international sport events). Children entertainment centres will be closed. Food facilities will work until 23:00. Public and private agencies were recommended to allow employees to work remotely when possible.

Gamkrelidze has encouraged the public to visit vaccination centres even if they are not registered and they will be able to receive the vaccine without registration, Agenda.ge reported.