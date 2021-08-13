Azerbaijan goes beyond OPEC+ deal obligations in July

Azerbaijan went beyond its OPEC+ deal obligations in July 2021, press service of the country’s Energy Ministry reported on Friday.

"Daily oil production in Azerbaijan amounted to 606,000 barrels in July. According to the decision taken by OPEC+ states’ ministers in April this year, the country’s quota for July was envisioned at 620,000 barrels per day. That means Azerbaijan went beyond OPEC+ deal obligations in July," the ministry’s press service said.

Together with condensate daily production in July totaled 717,000 barrels (condensate share was 111,000 barrels per day), according to the ministry.

Azerbaijan will increase crude output by 7,000 barrels per day within the OPEC+ deal starting August, the report said.