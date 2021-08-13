Tank divisions of Azerbaijani army start intensive combat training (VIDEO)
The Azerbaijani army is conducting intensive combat training with the participation of tank divisions, according to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
According to the ministry, during the training, tank crews will improve their theoretical knowledge and study safety rules.
Then the servicemen will begin training to improve their combat vehicle control skills and perform practical shooting.
Vestnik Kavkaza
