Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani Likely to Resign, May Leave Country with Family: Sources

Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani, in a recorded message, on Saturday said that the country is reeling under huge threat due to Taliban’s takeover but “the situation is under control", News18 reports.

While sources told News18 that Ghani is likely to announce his resignation during the address to the nation, TOLO News said that he didn’t quit.

Ghani’s address comes as the Taliban tightened their territorial stranglehold around Kabul with the country’s second- and third-largest cities having fallen into the insurgents’ hands. Sources had told News18 that the the president was mulling to quit as a part of an ‘urgent ceasefire’ that the government had tried to strike with the Talibans, in lieu of bringing deadly strikes to a halt.

Ghani is said to address the nation on Saturday and may announce his resignation during the speech, sources said, adding that the president may leave for some “third country" along with all his family members after quitting. Amrullah Saleh, the first vice president of Afghanistan, however is not keen on the move.