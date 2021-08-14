Russia records 819 daily COVID-19 deaths

Russia’s coronavirus fatalities grew by 819 in the past 24 hours reaching 169,683, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Saturday, TASS reports.

This is the highest number since the start of the pandemic. On Thursday, the crisis center reported 808 coronavirus deaths, and on Friday - 815.

The conditional mortality rate stands at 2.58%, based on data provided by the crisis center.

Moscow confirmed 57 COVID-19 deaths, St. Petersburg - 48, the Irkutsk Region - 39, the Krasnodar Region - 34, the Perm Region - 29, while the Rostov and the Nizhny Novgorod regions reported 28 fatalities each.