Putin instructs to evaluate scale of fires in Yakutia

Russian President Vladimir Putin is sure that forest fires do not pose a threat to residential buildings in Yakutia, but the situation must be kept under control.

"At the moment, there are no threats to residential and socially significant objects in Yakutia, but 13 forest fires foci are located in 5 kilometres away from settlements, so I ask you to keep constantly the situation under control and report on how it is developing," he said at a meeting on liquidation of the consequences of flooding and forest fires in Russia.

Putin instructed to assess the damage caused by wildfires and restore destroyed houses and premises.