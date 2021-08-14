Head of EMERCOM reports Putin on pace of evacuation in Kuban

Emergency Situations Minister Yevgeny Zinichev, during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the elimination of the consequences of flooding and forest fires in a number of regions of Russia, said that 1 540 people, including 995 children, were evacuated due to flooding in the Krasnodar Territory.

"To protect the population, it was decided to evacuate 1 540 people, including 995 children," the head of the department said, adding that the children are in temporary detention centers - sanatoriums and camps.