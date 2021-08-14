Ilya Averbukh's winter sports school opens in Essentuki

In Essentuki, the Heritage winter sports school opened. The school was created on the initiative and with the support of the famous Russian figure skater, Olympic silver medalist Ilya Averbukh.

The complex is designed for year-round operation and carrying out sports and cultural events of various levels; now the figure skating department has received more than 800 applications from children aged 3-14 years. 400 people signed up for the hockey department

The school was attended by the Governor of the Stavropol Territory, Vladimir Vladimirov. ”We are planning to create another two winter complexes in Nevinnomyssk and Pyatigorsk," the head of the region said.