Russian Defense Ministry plane crashed in Turkey

Russian amphibious aircraft Beriev Be-200 crashed in Turkey, the press service of the department informs.

"On August 14, 2021, at about 15.10 Moscow time, while extinguishing fires in the Republic of Turkey near the settlement of Adana, a Russian Be-200 plane crashed," the message reads.

It is clarified that at the time of the crash, there were five Russian servicemen and three representatives of Turkey on board. They showed the fire points to the crew.

At present, a commission of the Russian Ministry of Defense, as well as a plane and a helicopter of the Turkish Air Force, have been sent to the crash site to participate in search and rescue operations.

According to the NTV channel, all people on board of the helicopter were killed. Communication with the crew disappeared shortly after the start of extinguishing: after taking water, the plane could not gain the desired altitude and crashed into the rocks.

The aircraft of the Russian Navy, was sent to assist Turkey in extinguishing wildfires on July 8. The aircraft crew was trained at the Center for Combat Use and Retraining of Flight Personnel of the Naval Aviation of the Russian Navy in Yeisk (Krasnodar Territory) and had practical experience in performing such tasks, TASS reports.