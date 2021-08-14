Moscow hosts hockey match in memory of Akhmat Kadyrov

The hockey match, timed to coincide with the 70th anniversary of the birth of the first president of Chechnya, Akhmat-Khadzhi Kadyrov, was held on Saturday in Moscow.

The match between Hockey Legends and Akhmat teems took place on the CSKA small ice arena. The meeting ended with a score of 9: 8 in favor of Hockey Legends.

Russian hockey players, Olympic and world champions Vyacheslav Fetisov, Alexey Kasatonov, Alexander Mogilny, Valery Kamensky, Andrey Kovalenko, Vitaly Prokhorov and Alexey Zhamnov played in the match. Russian national team player Alexander Ovechkin also participated in the match, TASS reports.