Four people died in accident in Kuban

Today, a road accident involving two cars took place near the village of Novomyshastovskaya, Krasnoarmeisky district. As a result of the road accident, 4 people died, including a child.

According to the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Krasnodar Territory, a Geely Emgrand drove into the oncoming lane and crashed into a Scania truck.

"The accident happened on the 22nd kilometre of the Krasnodar-Slavyansk-on-Kuban-Novorossiysk-Kerch highway. The driver and three passengers of the car - two men, a woman and a 5-year-old child died immediately,” the ministry reports.