Cavusoglu expresses condolences in connection with crash of Russian plane in Kahramanmaras

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu expressed condolences in connection with the crash of the Be-200 amphibious aircraft of the Russian Defense Ministry in Turkey.

”I learned with deep sorrow the news of the deaths of the Turkish and Russian crews in the tragic plane crash that occurred during the extinguishing of a fire in Kahramanmaras. We express our condolences to the Turkish and Russian peoples. Their heroic sacrifices will not be forgotten!" the minister wrote on Twitter

The Be-200 amphibious aircraft of the Russian Ministry of Defense crashed in Turkey today. On the board, there were five Russian servicemen and three representatives of Turkey.