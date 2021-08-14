Pay raises expect Dagestan teachers

Dagestan teachers' salaries will be increased, the corresponding resolution of the regional cabinet comes into force on September 1.

The raise will amount to 3 000 rubles. "For example, the salary of a teacher who does not have a category was 12 792 rubles and will become 15 792 rubles. On average, the increase is about 23.4%," the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of the republic informed.

It is clarified that the decree applies to state organizations, but municipalities must adopt their own similar regulations at the local level, TASS reports.