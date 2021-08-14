Putin expresses condolences in connection with death of people in Be-200 crash in Turkey

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to the families and friends of the Russian servicemen who died in the crash of the Be-200 amphibious aircraft in Turkey, the Kremlin press service informs.

"Russian military personnel, members of the Be-200 aircraft crew, together with Turkish specialists participated in the most important humanitarian mission, defended people's lives, fought large-scale fires in the Republic of Turkey, worked in the most difficult conditions and fulfilled their human and professional duty to the end," the telegram of the Russian president reads.