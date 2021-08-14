Putin expresses condolences in connection with death of people in Be-200 crash in Turkey
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to the families and friends of the Russian servicemen who died in the crash of the Be-200 amphibious aircraft in Turkey, the Kremlin press service informs.
"Russian military personnel, members of the Be-200 aircraft crew, together with Turkish specialists participated in the most important humanitarian mission, defended people's lives, fought large-scale fires in the Republic of Turkey, worked in the most difficult conditions and fulfilled their human and professional duty to the end," the telegram of the Russian president reads.
Vestnik Kavkaza
