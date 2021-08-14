Ambulance provokes accident in Nur-Sultan

Today, an accident involving an ambulance and other cars occurred in Nur-Sultan, the press service of the capital of the republic informs.

On Saturday afternoon, the driver of an ambulance UAZ car was driving along Musrepov Street from Abylai Khan Avenue towards Kudaiberdiuly Street, at the intersection, he ran a red light and as a result collided with a VAZ-21101 car driving out from the yard.

As a result of the collision, an ambulance overturned and landed on a Hyundai Accent car parked nearby.