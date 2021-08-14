13 families in Almaty lost their homes due to fire

A fire broke out in an apartment building at 12 Aktolkyn Street in the Zhetysu district, as a result, 13 families were left homeless.

7 of them are staying with relatives, and 6 are in hotels. Akim of Almaty ordered to establish the causes of the fire, as well as provide the victims with all the necessary assistance.

The Emergency Situations Department of the city clarified that the fire occurred in a two-story residential building with a total area of 300 square meters.