Ilham Aliyev: Armenia is insincere

Azerbaijan's victory in the Patriotic War is a historic victory since our lands have been occupied for 30 years, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with CNN Turk TV channel.

“It was a great injustice. The situation contradicted all norms and principles of international law. Unfortunately, over 30 years, the Minsk Group did not come even close to solving this issue, there was some activity, but in the end, there was no result,” the president said.

The head of the Azerbaijani state explained that since there was no result of the negotiation process, accordingly, the process was frozen. "Naturally, we never thought to put up with this situation. In recent years, I have repeatedly stated that the Azerbaijani people will never accept this situation, they will free their native lands from the occupiers at any cost, and that eventually happened," he said.

Ilham Aliyev stressed that as a result of the Patriotic War, Azerbaijan, having liberated its lands from occupation, restored historical justice.

Revealing the peculiarities of Yerevan's behaviour in the framework of the negotiation process, Ilham Aliyev stressed that the Armenian side constantly committed various provocations. "We saw this on different stages of the negotiation process. As soon as there was little progress, military provocations, attacks on our civilian population were immediately carried out. Thus, they disrupted the negotiations," the President of Azerbaijan said.

In this regard, he noted that before the Second Karabakh war, in July and August, Armenia also carried out similar military aggression. “In July (Armenia) subjected our civilian population and military to artillery fire. As a result, we suffered losses. And in August, they sent a sabotage group to Azerbaijan trying to carry out terrorist attacks here. In September, again, they attacked our villages and military positions. As a result, on the first day of the war, there were losses on our side - martyrs among the civilian population and the military. Оbviousely, we had to immediately stop these provocations,” the president reminded.