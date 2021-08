In Anapa, traffic in both directions on the temporary section of the federal highway A-290 has been restored, the press service of the Uprdor Chernomorye informed.

Earlier, this section of the Novorossiysk - Kerch highway was closed due to flooding, Interfax reminds.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations warns that a cyclone is still strong on the territory of the Kuban, wind gusts are reaching 25 m / s.