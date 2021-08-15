3-year-old girl fatally shot by 5-year-old in Minnesota

A 3-year-old girl was fatally shot by a 5-year-old boy in a home in Bena, Minnesota, early Friday, officials said, ABC News reports.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an accidental shooting around 3:50 a.m.

When deputies responded they learned the little girl “had been shot by accidental gunfire” by the boy, Sheriff Tom Burch said in a news release.

She was transported to the Deer River hospital by family members and intercepted by the Deer River Ambulance and lifesaving efforts were attempted on the child.

The girl was pronounced dead at the Deer River Hospital.