Russia’s COVID-19 tally rises by 21,624

Russia confirmed 21,624 COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total caseload to 6,600,836, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday, TASS reports.

In relative terms, the incidence grew by 0.33%.

In particular, Moscow reported 1,954 new coronavirus cases, St. Petersburg recorded 1,668 new cases. The Moscow region reported 1,359 new cases, the Nizhny Novgorod Region - 539, while the Sverdlovsk Region - 526.

The number of active cases, the patients who currently undergo medical treatment, has grown to 546,021.