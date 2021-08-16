Armenia firing at Azerbaijani positions in Nakhchivan's direction

Armenian Armed Forces are firing at Azerbaijani positions in Nakhchivan's direction, according to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, the Armenian forces located in Arazdayan settlement of Vedi district, using small arms, have been firing at the Azerbaijani positions in the direction of Heydarabad settlement, Sadarak district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic since 09:30 (GMT+4).

"The personnel of the Azerbaijani troops suffered no casualties. The current situation is under the control of the Azerbaijani servicemen," the ministry reported.