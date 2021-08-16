Tajikistan and Kazakhstan deny reports of Afghan president’s arrival

Tajikistan’s Foreign Ministry has denied media reports that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani arrived in the country, according to a statement published on the ministry’s website on Monday.

"Tajikistan’s Foreign Ministry reports that Mr. Mohammad Ashraf Ghani’s plane did not enter Tajik airspace nor did it land in the country," the statement reads.

According to the Tajik Foreign Ministry, Dushanbe received no requests on the matter from the Afghan side.

According to the Al Jazeera television and New York Times, Ghani arrived to Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent with his wife. Meanwhile, Al Jazeera’s sources in Oman dismissed media reports that the Afghan president allegedly arrived to the sultanate.

Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani is not in Kazakhstan, Kazakh Foreign Ministry Spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov said on Monday. "Ghani is not in Kazakhstan," he said, when asked if the Afghan president might be in Kazakhstan.

On August 15, the Kazakh foreign ministry spokesman told TASS that there were no Kazakh nationals in Afghanistan apart from members of the country’s diplomatic mission. He added that the Kazakh embassy would continue to operate in the Afghan capital with fewer staff.

Members of the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) entered Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul on Sunday, meeting no resistance, and started to take control of government buildings and police stations abandoned by government forces. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country. The Taliban announced later that they had gained control of all districts of the capital.