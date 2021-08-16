All commercial flights to Kabul airport suspended

Commercial flights from Kabul were canceled Monday after chaotic scenes at the airport with thousands looking for a way out after the Taliban re-took power in Afghanistan.

"There will be no commercial flights from Hamid Karzai Airport to prevent looting and plundering. Please do not rush to the airport," the Kabul airport authority said in a message sent to reporters.

New footage emerged Monday showing several dead bodies seen in Kabul airport after a night of chaos and fear. A number of other videos depicted people rushing to board planes late Sunday in an attempt to escape the country following the Taliban takeover, Daily Sabah reported.

According to a statement by NATO on Sunday, only military aircraft were allowed to operate as countries continued to evacuate diplomatic staff from Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, British Airways said it is not currently using Afghanistan's airspace as Taliban militants entered the capital city.