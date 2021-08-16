Kazakhstan reports 7,217 new daily COVID-19 cases

Kazakhstan reports 7,217 new daily cases of the coronavirus, the Kazakh Health Ministry said on August 16.

Almaty city recorded 1,503 cases, Karaganda - 1,003, Nur-Sultan - 943, Shymkent - 560, Atyrau - 523, Almaty region - 370, Aktobe region – 336, Pavlodar region – 311, Kostanay region – 289, Akmola region – 283, East Kazakhstan region – 266, Zhambyl region – 177, Kyzylorda region – 166, North Kazakhstan region – 163, Mangistau region – 143, and Turkestan region – 103. 75 cases were reported in West Kazakhstan region.

The country's total COVID-19 tally stands at 694,476, AKIpress reported.