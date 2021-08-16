Russian diplomat: no reason to believe that Kabul capture was result of U.S.-Taliban deal

Russia’s Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov believes that it is unfounded to believe that the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) rose to power in Afghanistan as a result of any agreements with the United States.

"I doubt it. I think that those behind such inventions are trying to justify Washington’s failure in Afghanistan and paint it as a pre-planned move. I think it is absolutely groundless. It just happened the way it did," he told the Echo Moskvy radio station when asked to comment on the fact that several experts voiced this opinion.

On Sunday, the Taliban militants entered Kabul without a fight and occupied government agencies that were abandoned by government forces. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. Later, the Taliban announced that it had taken control of all districts of the Afghan capital. Taliban fighters claimed that around 90% of Afghan state buildings are under control of militants.