Georgia evacuating citizens out of Afghanistan

The Georgian Foreign Ministry and the administration of the government of Georgia are working in coordination to ensure the safe return of several Georgian citizens who are now in Afghanistan, after the Taliban seized control of Kabul yesterday and crowds are trying to flee the country.

The Georgian Foreign Ministry said that the Georgian citizens, who were contract employees in Afghanistan, contacted them yesterday and ‘we have instantly begun taking actions to help them.’

Turkey is ready to transport our citizens to Kabul airport in armored vehicles. This operation is underway now. From the airport our partners will ensure their arrival in Georgia," Georgian Deputy Foreign Minister Aleksandre Khvtisiashvili stated earlier today.

He said that Georgia will send a plane to evacuate the 23 Georgian citizens, Agenda.ge reported.

They are former soldiers. 17 are contract employees in a Canadian company, while the remaining six work in an American company," Khvtisiashvikli said.

Founder of the Georgian opposition political party Droa Elene Khoshtaria has tweeted that 22 Georgian citizens are stuck in Kabul.