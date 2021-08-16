Afghan military jet crashes in Uzbekistan

An Afghan military jet has crashed in Uzbekistan, an Uzbek news website reported on Monday, citing sources and images shared via messaging apps.

The Afghan government collapsed on Sunday and the Taliban insurgents were poised to take over after capturing the capital Kabul. read more

According to the Gazeta.uz report, the jet crashed late on Sunday in Uzbekistan's southernmost Surxondaryo province adjacent to Afghanistan. It published photographs of medics attending to a man in an air force uniform.

The website also said a source told it that two Afghan military servicemen believed to have also been on the plane were hospitalised in the provincial capital, Termez.

The Defense Ministry of Uzbekistan confirmed on Monday that an Afghan Air Force plane crashed in the Surkhandarya region bordering on Afghanistan.

"Indeed, an Afghan Air Force plane crashed the other day in the Surkhandarya region of Uzbekistan. Currently, the details of the incident are being studied and the relevant information will be reported later," Spokesman for the Defense Ministry of Uzbekistan Bakhrom Zulfikarov said.

The Gazeta.uz media outlet reported earlier on Monday that an aircraft with identification signs of the Afghan Air Force had crashed in the Sherabad district of the Surkhandarya Region on the evening of August 15. Photos and videos posted on the Internet showed parts of the crashed plane and at least one injured person, it said.

The Al Jazeera TV Channel earlier reported citing a security guard of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani that the head of state had left the Islamic republic and arrived in the capital of Uzbekistan together with his wife.