Georgia reports 2,676 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 2,676 new cases of coronavirus, 4,119 recoveries and 30 deaths in the past 24 hours.

52,141 remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia currently.

25,730 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 13,637 of the 25,730 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 12,093 were PCR tests.

The country has had 484,254 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020. 10.47 per cent of tested individuals had Covid-19 in the past 14 days. 425,651 of the 484,254 patients have recovered, while 6,436 have died from the virus.

6,986 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,421 of the 6,986 patients are in critical condition. 303 of the 1,421 critical patients are on artificial ventilation.

40,148 individuals are undergoing treatment at home. 47,500 individuals are in self isolation, Agenda.ge reported.

More than 7,411,000 tests have been conducted in the country so far. 806,681 individuals have been vaccinated in the country so far. 238,871 of the 806,681 individuals have received their both doses of a vaccine.