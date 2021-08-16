Field hospital for 500 coronavirus patients to open in Tbilisi

A field hospital for 500 patients will open in the Didi Digomi district of Tbilisi, where the majority of beds will be equipped with oxygen concentrators, Georgian Health Minister Ekaterine Tikaradze said.

She said that the facility will be used ‘only when there is no other way.’

"The Georgian Health Ministry will do its best to ensure proper service for Covid-19 patients at hospitals. If we have no resources to receive patients at hospitals, then the field hospital will be used," Tikaradze said.

She stated that military doctors will serve patients in the field hospital.

"We are also cooperating with the Red Cross which has experience in working with volunteers,” Tikaradze said.

According to her, the ministry will open field hospitals in the regions too if necessary, Agenda.ge reported.

However, she said that the government expects the new, three-week restrictions, which came into force starting August 14, to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Tikaradze said that in the coming days vaccination without registration will be available in additional facilities in Georgian regions.