Russia to triple number of flights to Egyptian resorts

Russia will triple the number of regular flights to Egypt on the Moscow-Hurghada and Moscow-Sharm el-Sheikh routes — from 5 to 15 flights per week on each route from August 27, the federal operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus reported on Monday.

"It was decided to increase the number of regular flights on a reciprocal basis to Egypt on the routes Moscow-Hurghada and Moscow-Sharm el-Sheikh from five to 15 flights per week on each route from Russian airports, where international flights have been resumed on a reciprocal basis to Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh with a frequency of one flight per week on each route," according to the statement.

Air traffic with the Egyptian resorts on the Moscow-Hurghada and Moscow-Sharm el-Sheikh routes was resumed on August 9, TASS reported.

Air traffic between Russia and Egypt was completely interrupted in November 2015 after a plane of Russia’s Kogalymavia airline crashed in Sinai on its way from Sharm el-Sheikh to St. Petersburg. On July 8, Putin canceled the 2015 decree banning Russian airlines from flying to Egyptian resorts.