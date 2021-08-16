EU foreign ministers to discuss Afghanistan

The EU’s foreign affairs ministers will discuss the situation in Afghanistan on Tuesday afternoon via videoconference, said Josep Borell, the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs.

Borell framed the conversation as a “first assessment” and added that “Afghanistan stands at a crossroad. Security and wellbeing of its citizens, as well as international security are at play.”

The EU’s Political and Security Committee, composed of EU ambassadors, will meet on Monday afternoon to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, Politico reported.