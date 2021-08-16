Azerbaijan’s defense ministry dismisses information spread by Armenia

The information disseminated by the Armenian side about the death of an Armenian soldier, allegedly as a result of the shelling of the positions of the Armenian Armed Forces in the direction of the village of Zerend in the Basarkechar region by Azerbaijani army units, does not correspond to reality, according to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"“On the contrary, during the day, the Armenian armed forces fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani army in different directions. The information spread by the Armenian side about the alleged losses in our units is also fake," the ministry added.