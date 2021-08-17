Afghanistan not to take part in Tokyo Paralympics

The Afghanistan Paralympic team will not compete in the Tokyo games with all commercial flights grounded as the Taliban seizes control of the country.

"Due to the serious ongoing situation in the country, all airports are closed and there is no way for them to travel to Tokyo," the International Paralympic Committee told NPR. "We hope the team and officials remain safe and well during this difficult time."

The country has not missed a Paralympics since 2000 in Sydney while under Taliban rule. Afghan athletes first competed in the Paralympics in 1996, according to Reuters.