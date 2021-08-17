Prototype military transport plane crashes outside Moscow

A prototype military transport plane crashed while performing a test flight outside Moscow on Tuesday, according to Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation.

The new light military transport plane, Il-112V, crashed in a forested area as it was coming in for a landing at the Kubinka airfield about 45 kilometers west of Moscow, spokespeople of the corporation said, TASS reported.

According to various unconfirmed reports, the accident was caused by a fire in the right-wing engine.

The fate of the crew is still unknown and rescue works are underway.