Georgia reports 6,208 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 6,208 new cases of coronavirus, 3,539 recoveries and 47 deaths in the past 24 hours. 54,763 remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia currently.

47,872 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 33,873 of the 47,872 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 13,999 were PCR tests.

The country has had 490,462 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020. 10.63 per cent of tested individuals had Covid-19 in the past 14 days. 429,190 of the 490,462 patients have recovered, while 6,483 have died from the virus.

6,965 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,429 of the 6,965 patients are in critical condition. 1,298 of the 1,429 critical patients are on artificial ventilation. 44,317 individuals are undergoing treatment at home. 49,901 individuals are in self isolation.

More than 7,458,000 tests have been conducted in the country so far. 831,815 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine in the country so far, of which 245,207 individuals have been completely vaccinated, Agenda.ge reported.