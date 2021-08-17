Biden authorizes $500M in aid relief to Afghan refugees

U.S. President Joe Biden authorized $500 million in aid relief to Afghan refugees on Monday, according to a White House news release.

The money will come from the "United States Emergency Refugee and Migration Assistance Fund for the purpose of meeting unexpected urgent refugee and migration needs of refugees, victims of conflict, and other persons at risk as a result of the situation in Afghanistan, including applicants for Special Immigrant Visas," according to the White House.

The aid comes after chaotic scenes of Afghans clinging to U.S. military planes in Kabul in a desperate bid to flee their home country after the Taliban's easy victory over an Afghan military that America and NATO allies had spent two decades trying to build.

Biden outlined his plan going forward in U.S.-Afghanistan relations in the White House address. "We will continue to work with the Afghan people," he said, emphasizing that he will not resort to military action unless U.S. personnel are harmed. He said he will transport American citizens and diplomats out of Afghanistan. The State Department is asking Americans to take shelter and not to go to the airport until they hear otherwise from U.S. officials.

Biden also said he will expand refugee efforts to help Afghan families and civilians who are at great risk. He said more civilians weren’t evacuated earlier because some were unwilling to do so, choosing to stay in their home country.