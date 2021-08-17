Azerbaijani peacekeepers continue protecting Kabul airport (VIDEO)

Azerbaijan’s peacekeeping contingent is currently fulfilling tasks for the protection and defense of one of the sectors of the Kabul International Airport, according to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

As the ministry stated, Azerbaijani peacekeepers have no problems.

“The peacekeeping contingent of the Azerbaijani army of 120 people, together with Turkish forces, continues to carry out their official duties in order to ensure the security of the Kabul International airport,” the statement said.