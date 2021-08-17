State Department urges Iran to return to talks

The U.S. authorities consider it necessary for Tehran to cease its nuclear escalations and return to consultations on implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, according to the statement by U.S. Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price.

The U.S. has seen the report by the International Atomic Energy Agency, he noted. Reuters said earlier that the report suggests specialists in Iran had produced 200 g of uranium metal enriched up to 20%. "Iran has no credible need to produce uranium metal, which has direct relevance to nuclear weapons development," Price said.

"Iran should cease its nuclear escalations and return to negotiations toward full implementation" of the nuclear agreement, he added.