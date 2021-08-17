Armenia fires on Azerbaijani positions in different directions

Armenian armed forces have fired on Azerbaijani positions in different directions today, according to the Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

On August 17, starting from 10:55 to 14:20, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the Arazdayan settlement of Vedi region using sniper rifles, assault rifles, and machine guns periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of Heydarabad settlement of Sadarak district, Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

In addition, from 11:18 to 13:37, the opposing side using small arms subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in Galakand settlement of the Gadabay district and Istisu settlement of the Kalbajar district from their positions in Goysu and Shishgaya settlements of Basarkechar region.

"The Azerbaijan Army did not suffer any losses. The Azerbaijan Army units control the operational situation," the ministry added.