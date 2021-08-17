Taliban declare amnesty for Afghan government officials

The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) has declared a general amnesty for former Afghan government officials, the Agence France-Presse reported on Tuesday, citing a statement by the Taliban.

"A general amnesty has been declared for all <...> so you should have no doubt about resuming your normal activities," the statement reads.

Taliban members entered Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul on August 15, meeting no resistance, and took control of the entire city. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country. Western countries are evacuating their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan.

After taking control of Kabul University and the Education Ministry building, the Taliban announced that women would have the opportunity to study and work but most schools and colleges in Kabul remained closed on Monday. Besides, the Taliban said they had no plans to take revenge on former government officials and law enforcement officers.